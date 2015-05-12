"I told Tyler that [if] he gets to pick the last name for everybody, then I should pick the first name," the former reality star jokes

Emily Maynard will soon be raising a southern gentleman.

The former Bachelorette is expecting a son with husband Tyler Johnson in July, she announced during an interview with WCCB Charlotte News.

“It’s a boy,” Maynard, who teased the sex of her second child with a photo of her gender reveal cake in March, says.

And although she named her first child, 9-year-old Ricki, after her daughter’s late father, Ricky Hendrick, Maynard admits the newlyweds are still working on a suitable moniker for their son.

“I told Tyler that [if] he gets to pick the last name for everybody, then I should pick the first name and if he wanted to pick the first name, then it can take my last name and be a Maynard!” the mom-to-be, 28, jokes. “He did not like that. We’re still compromising.”

Parenting alongside her partner is a first for Maynard, whose fiancé was killed in a 2004 plane crash days before she found out she was pregnant with their baby girl.

“The most different thing for me will be having Tyler here to help. I raised Ricki by myself and it’s just been the two of us for so long,” she explains. “I’m just really excited to be present. When Ricki was born, it was a really hard time in my life, and I was so young that I really don’t think I enjoyed it or soaked it in as much as I wish I could have –all those sweet baby moments.”

She continues, “I’m just really looking forward to getting up with him and feeding him. Ask me after he’s been here for a month if I’m still excited, but right now, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

And, despite losing his workout gear to a sudden bout of Maynard’s morning sickness, the dad-to-be has been the perfect support system.

“I’ve been really sick, since like the day we found out, I feel like,” she says. “Tyler has seen me throw up in his gym bag — pretty much everywhere. So if he still finds me attractive after all of that, I think we’re good!”

Excited to be expanding her family, Maynard — who hints at having more children in the future — is ecstatic to experience motherhood all over again.

When asked how she hopes her son will remember her when he’s older, she answers, “That I had a kind heart. And that I loved the Lord and my family.”

