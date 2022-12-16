Emily Maynard Shares Sweet Photo of Son Jones Seeing His Reflection: 'Sacrificing My Makeup Mirror'

Emily Maynard is mom to six kids: Jones, Nola, Gatlin, Gibson, Jennings and Ricki

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 01:36 PM
Emily Maynard Shares Sweet Photos of Baby Jones Soaking Up His Own Reflection
Photo: Emily Maynard Johnson/Instagram (2)

Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing the special moments with her baby boy.

On Wednesday, the mom shared a sweet photo of 4-month-old son Jones West laying on a blanket on the floor, admiring his reflection in her lit-up makeup mirror.

"Sacrificing my makeup mirror for this guy today 🤍🤍," she captioned the shot.

The former Bachelorette, 36, also shared a photo of her little boy lying on a blanket, a tuft of hair sticking up on top of his head as he looked cozy in a gray celestial onesie. She included a sticker that read, "You are my sunshine."

Maynard Johnson is also mom to Nola Belle, 2, Gatlin, 5, Gibson, 6, Jennings, 7, and Ricki, 17.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emily Maynard Shares Sweet Photos of Baby Jones Soaking Up His Own Reflection
Emily Maynard Johnson/Instagram

The mom of six opened up to PEOPLE last month about Jones' unexpected birth, saying she had been "shocked" to find out her newborn had been diagnosed with Down syndrome and a rare congenital colon abnormality that kept him in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for at least a month.

"It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be OK," said Maynard Johnson.

But she said Jones "just folded into all the other craziness" once he got home, and the former reality star isn't taking a second with her newborn for granted.

Emily Maynard
Rebecca Woodman

When asked about her newborn, Maynard Johnson said, "He's awesome. He's sleeping, he's just the easiest baby."

"I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids," Maynard Johnson added.

"I have no expectations. He's perfect and everything is going to be great."

Related Articles
Emily Maynard rollout
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Thanksgiving by Sharing Cute Videos of Kids
Credit: Emily Maynard Johnson/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/emilygmaynard/?hl=en.
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Adorable Pics of Baby Son Jones: 'Obsessed with Him'
emily maynard
Emily Maynard Johnson's Daughter Ricki Sent Her 47 Flowers to Represent Baby No. 6's Chromosomes
Emily Maynard
Emily Maynard Johnson Opens Up About Welcoming Sixth Baby, Born with Down Syndrome
THE BACHELORETTE - "Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!" - In anticipation of Hannah Brown's journey as the next Bachelorette, viewers will celebrate 15 seasons of romance with Chris Harrison as he hits the road in a double-decker bus with Bachelor Nation super fans, revisiting some of the most iconic date spots from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" history. The momentous occasion will culminate with a Bachelorette reunion like no other, with special surprises along the way, on "The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!," a two-hour special airing MONDAY, MAY 6 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (John Fleenor via Getty Images) EMILY MAYNARD-JOHNSON
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Pics of Daughter Nola Bonding with Baby Brother Jones: 'Squad Goals'
Emily Maynard
Emily Maynard Johnson Reveals She Never Gets Genetic Testing Done During Pregnancy
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Billie Lourd Introduces Her Baby Girl, Daughter Jackson Joanne
Billie Lourd Introduces Her Baby Girl, Daughter Jackson Joanne— See the Sweet Photo!
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Tori Roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Josiah Giggling in Santa Hat: 'All I Want for Christmas'
Pau Gasol and Wife Cat Welcome Their Second Baby, a Boy: 'Officially a Family of Four!'
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Sharna Burgess attends Fashion Island's StyleWeekOC In Partnership With SIMPLY – Day Two at Fashion Island on September 17, 2022 in Newport Beach, California.
Sharna Burgess Says She Depends on Her Mom 'A Lot' After Welcoming Baby with Brian Austin Green
Cardi B
Cardi B Shares Sweet Moments with Son Wave, 14 Months, After Feeding: 'He Love His Mommy'
Brittany Bell Rise Cannon
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's Son Rise Messiah Poses in Sweet Newborn Photoshoot
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Emily Ratajkowski and her son Sylvestyer
All About Emily Ratajkowski's Son, Sylvester Apollo Bear