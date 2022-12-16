Emily Maynard Shares Sweet Photo of Son Jones Seeing His Reflection: 'Sacrificing My Makeup Mirror'

Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing the special moments with her baby boy.

On Wednesday, the mom shared a sweet photo of 4-month-old son Jones West laying on a blanket on the floor, admiring his reflection in her lit-up makeup mirror.

"Sacrificing my makeup mirror for this guy today 🤍🤍," she captioned the shot.

The former Bachelorette, 36, also shared a photo of her little boy lying on a blanket, a tuft of hair sticking up on top of his head as he looked cozy in a gray celestial onesie. She included a sticker that read, "You are my sunshine."

Maynard Johnson is also mom to Nola Belle, 2, Gatlin, 5, Gibson, 6, Jennings, 7, and Ricki, 17.

The mom of six opened up to PEOPLE last month about Jones' unexpected birth, saying she had been "shocked" to find out her newborn had been diagnosed with Down syndrome and a rare congenital colon abnormality that kept him in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for at least a month.

"It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be OK," said Maynard Johnson.

But she said Jones "just folded into all the other craziness" once he got home, and the former reality star isn't taking a second with her newborn for granted.

When asked about her newborn, Maynard Johnson said, "He's awesome. He's sleeping, he's just the easiest baby."

"I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids," Maynard Johnson added.

"I have no expectations. He's perfect and everything is going to be great."