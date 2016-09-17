Image zoom

It’s a boy for Emily Maynard Johnson!

The lifestyle blogger, New York Times bestselling author and former Bachelorette has welcomed another boy with husband Tyler Johnson, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Gibson Kyle Johnson was born Friday, Sept. 16 in North Carolina. Weighing in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 21 inches long, the newborn’s name honors his extended family. Gibson is Maynard Johnson’s middle and her mother’s maiden name, while Kyle is Jennings’ grandmother’s last name.

Maynard Johnson first announced the news on Instagram with a sweet family photo.

“Oh heavenly day… God is good! {Ricki and I are officially outnumbered!},” she wrote.

The Johnsons are also parents to 14-month-old son Jennings Tyler, as well as Maynard Johnson’s 11-year-old daughter Ricki from a previous relationship.

Maynard Johnson announced her pregnancy in a PEOPLE blog in March, jokingly calling herself “a glutton for punishment” considering she was expecting again shortly after welcoming Jennings.

“I guess I should’ve read that part in the baby handbook that says you’re super fertile after giving birth, huh?” she wrote.

While Ricki was “just so excited because now she gets to move into the playroom, which happens to be the biggest room in the house,” Maynard Johnson admitted she felt a little bad in regards to Jennings.

“I’m sure he’ll have no clue what’s going on, [but] I feel a little guilty just because he didn’t get to be the baby for very long!” she confessed.

The new mom of three kept the sex of her third child a surprise.

“I don’t really care what it is now that we have one of each,” she told PEOPLE in March. “Part of me wants to not find out. How many times in your adult life are you truly surprised by something? It’s so much fun.”

Now that she has a full house, Maynard Johnson — who has opened up in the past about her struggles with postpartum depression — is looking forward to the “chaos.”

“I really have no concept of what it will be like,” she told PEOPLE in August. “There will be good days and bad days, but I know it will work out. And I’m just looking forward to watching them all grow up together.”