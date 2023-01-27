Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Sweet Video of Baby Jones Laughing as She Tickles His Belly

Emily Maynard shared a sweet moment with son Jones on Instagram Friday morning

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 06:21 PM
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Sweet Video of Jones Laughing as She Tickles His Belly https://www.instagram.com/stories/emilygmaynard/3025098618096209850/
Photo: Emily Maynard Johnson/instagram

Emily Maynard Johnson is soaking up the infant days.

The mom of six posted a video on her Instagram Story on Friday showing her sharing a sweet moment with her youngest, son Jones West, 4 months.

With a sticker that says "in love with this," the former Bachelorette, 36, shows Jones, dressed in an ocean blue long-sleeved onesie, giggling as she tickles his belly and his neck.

The infant smiles wide and squeezes his hands together as Maynard Johnson leans in and covers his neck in kisses as he laughs.

Later, Maynard Johnson shared video of Nola Belle, 2, wearing a backpack and walking around in a Dolly Parton t-shirt and jeans, with Dolly Parton's "Highlight of My Life" playing in the background.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Sweet Video of Jones Laughing as She Tickles His Belly https://www.instagram.com/stories/emilygmaynard/3025098618096209850/
Emily Maynard Johnson/instagram

Joking in the caption, she tags oldest daughter Ricki, 17, and writes, "Before you message me, you're ALL the highlights of my life🤣."

In addition to Jones, Nola and Ricki, Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson also share Gatlin, 5, Gibson, 6, and Jennings, 7.

In November, Maynard Johnson opened up to PEOPLE about feeling "grateful" after welcoming her baby boy.

Shortly after the delivery, Maynard Johnson learned that her son was born with Down syndrome as well as a rare congenital colon abnormality that required surgery and a monthlong stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

"I was in shock," recalled Maynard Johnson of being informed of the Down syndrome diagnosis, which was confirmed by a blood test later on. (Maynard Johnson did not opt for genetic testing during her pregnancy.) "It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be OK."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmeU3vaObNi/ emilygmaynard Verified number one on my bucket list: take my kids to @dollywood ✔️✔️ Thank you @mtylerjohnson for making all my hillbilly girl dreams come true ❤️ 1d
Emily Maynard Johnson/Instagram

Absorbing the fact that her son needed to stay in the NICU and wouldn't be home for weeks was "devastating," said Maynard Johnson. "I was just grieving all of it and that the experience was so different from what I had expected. Waking up the next morning hearing all the babies crying down the hallway while I was in the room alone, it hurt so much."

Maynard Johnson said things got better once she was able to bring him home and get to spend time with him, saying Jones "just folded into all the other craziness."

"He's awesome. He's sleeping, he's just the easiest baby," she shared. "He's so chill. He puts up with all my other kids."

"I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids," Maynard Johnson said. "I have no expectations. He's perfect and everything is going to be great."

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Tessa Hilton Shares Silly Changin Room Photo from Family Shopping Day: 'The Crew'
Tessa Hilton Shares Silly Changing Room Photo from Family Shopping Day: 'The Crew'
tom brady, david beckham
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Avatar: Way of Water star Joel David Moore's newborn son, Ollie, played the Na'Vi baby in the movie
How 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Joel David Moore's Son Made His Film Debut as Baby Na'Vi
Brittany Mahomes Shows How Sterling 'Watches Her Daddy' and Follows His Workout with Tiny Weights
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Katharine McPhee Says She Would Love to Have Another Baby: ‘We’re Not in Any Rush’
Katharine McPhee Says She and David Foster Would Love to Have Another Baby, but Are 'Not in Any Rush'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock (13039991ac) Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton MenoLabs hosts viewing party for RHOBH'S Kathy Hilton, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Paris Hilton attends The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kathy Hilton and Husband Rick Are 'Over the Moon' After Birth of Daughter Paris Hilton's Baby Boy
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn5ltFVJS6J/?hl=en caseyrosewilson Verified This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius! Our angel Frances “Frankie” Rose Caspe is here! Delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for. Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring. Frankie Rose is more than I could have ever imagined. She completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter I have longed for. I’m on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can. Her arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward.
Casey Wilson and David Caspe Welcome Baby via Surrogate: 'Uplifting and Inspiring'
Abby De La Rosa Enjoys a Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos from Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Nikki Bella Says She and Artem Chigvintsev 'Sacrifice' to Give Son Matteo 'Structure'
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Say There Was 'Hesitation' Over Son Appearing on TV: 'We're Very Protective'
Tom Brady Shares a Dad Prayer
Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben
Craig Melvin's Son Delano Interviews Chris Paul About Growing Up for Nightly News: Kids Edition
Watch Craig Melvin's Son Delano Interview Chris Paul for 'Nightly News: Kids Edition'
Keke Palmer Reveals the Sex Of Her Baby
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way with Darius Jackson — Watch!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3JzmIrNgh/?hl=en johnlegend's profile picture johnlegend Verified Our new love. ❤️ 43m
John Legend Shares His First Photo with His and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Esti Maxine: 'Our New Love'
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Charlie Hall on April 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She's Watched Son's Sex Scenes on 'Sex Lives of College Girls' : 'Dynamite'
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Son Brayden
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Son Brayden as His 'Mini': 'I See a Lot of Myself in Him Already'