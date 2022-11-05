Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Pics of Daughter Nola Bonding with Baby Brother Jones: 'Squad Goals'

Emily Maynard Johnson's kids are the best of friends!

The former Bachelorette, 36, posted a set of sweet pictures on her Instagram Story Friday, showing her 2-year-old daughter Nola Belle hanging out with her newborn baby son, Jones West.

In one snap, Nola can be seen with her arm around her little brother, hugging him while they both rest on a blanket. Nola wore a flowery top and gray pants in the photo, while Jones sported a gray onesie. Johnson captioned the adorable shot with a GIF that read, "Squad Goals."

In another cute picture, Nola — wearing a blue onesie with different patterns, a light blue jacket and a light pink bandana — looks up to the camera beaming, with Jones, dressed in a cute patterned white onesie, sitting in her lap.

The Bachelor Nation star recently welcomed Jones, her sixth baby, with husband Tyler Johnson in August.

She recalled the unexpected experience of his birth to PEOPLE earlier this week, revealing that he had been diagnosed with Down syndrome and a rare congenital colon abnormality that kept him in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for at least a month.

"I was in shock," Maynard Johnson said. "It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be okay."

Maynard Johnson said she had opted for the anatomy scans to "check the heart and brain and two arms, two legs," but hadn't gotten genetic testing done during her pregnancy. Ultimately she stuck by her decision, stating, "You get what you get, and you're going to love it either way, so there's no sense in worrying about anything."

Maynard Johnson said it was tough, however, not being able to immediately be with her newborn son and take him home.

"I was just grieving all of it and that the experience was so different from what I had expected," she said. "Waking up the next morning hearing all the babies crying down the hallway while I was in the room alone, it hurt so much."

Now that Maynard Johnson is back home with her son, she said she's savoring every moment with him and "still learning about Down syndrome." She also called him the "easiest baby" and said he "puts up with all my other kids."

"I have no expectations," she said. "He's perfect and everything is going to be great."

Alongside Nola and Jones, Maynard Johnson is also a mother to Ricki, 17, Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6 and Gatlin, 5.