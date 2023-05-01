Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Photo of Son Jones Enjoying 'No Bag Vibes' After Ostomy Reversal

Emily Maynard Johnson is celebrating son Jones West's latest milestone.

After revealing that her 7-month-old, who was born with Down syndrome, had an ostomy reversal last week, she playfully celebrated the milestone in a photo on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

Posting a photo of the smiley infant with a light blanket on his lap while cozy in a seat, the former Bachelorette star, 37, added a sticker that read, "no bag vibes."

"I don't know what that gif actually means, but it fits for Jones now, minus the lipstick," she said, referencing little lipstick emojis on the sticker.

Emily Maynard's son Jones. Emily Maynard/instagram

Last week, Maynard Johnson also shared a photo of daughter Nola Belle, 2½, happily holding a new Barbie doll, Mattel's first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome.

"I may be new to this community, but it makes my heart so happy to see giant companies like @barbie including Down syndrome in their lineup," she wrote.

"Nola Belle was clearly just thrilled to get a new Barbie," she said with a laughing emoji, adding, "Thank you @barbie for the sweetest gift ever."

Emily Maynard Johnson/Instagram

Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson also share Gatlin, 5, Gibson, 6, Jennings, 7, and Ricki, 17.

In November, Maynard Johnson opened up to PEOPLE about how Jones "just folded into all the other craziness" when she brought him home.

"He's awesome. He's sleeping, he's just the easiest baby," she shared. "He's so chill. He puts up with all my other kids."