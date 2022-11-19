Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Adorable Pics of Baby Son Jones: 'Obsessed with Him'

Emily Maynard Johnson can't get enough of her adorable baby, Jones West.

The Bachelor star shared some intimate photos of her cradling her newborn son in bed — and of Jones making cute expressions while resting — Saturday on her Instagram Story.

In the first photo, baby Jones is resting on her chest with his blonde baby hair sticking up and his little fingers balled into a fist as he stares off into the distance. He is swaddled in a brown blanket in her arms. Maynard Johnson wrote, "Obsessed with him."

It didn't take long for the newborn to fall asleep, as the next photo shows a wider shot of Jones in his mother's arms napping with his mouth open.

The reality star, who is also mom to Ricki, 17, Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5 and Nola Belle, 2, welcomed Jones with husband Tyler Johnson in August.

However, it wasn't until the beginning of this month that she opened up about the story behind his birth. She revealed to PEOPLE that she had been "shocked" to find out her newborn had been diagnosed with Down syndrome and a rare congenital colon abnormality.

Maynard Johnson said she had gotten anatomy scans to "check the heart and brain and two arms, two legs," but hadn't gotten genetic testing done during her pregnancy.

"It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be okay," said Maynard Johnson.

Jones had to be kept in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the hospital for at least a month. The reality star admitted she was "grieving all of it" because "the experience was so different from what I had expected."

Maynard Johnson said things got better once she was able to bring him home and get to spend time with him, saying Jones "just folded into all the other craziness."

"He's awesome. He's sleeping, he's just the easiest baby," she shared. "He's so chill. He puts up with all my other kids."

"I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids," Maynard Johnson added. "I have no expectations. He's perfect and everything is going to be great."