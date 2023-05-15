Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Adorable Mother's Day Selfie with Baby Son Jones — See the Photo!

She and her husband, Tyler, welcomed Jones last August

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 15, 2023 03:42 PM
emily maynard johnson + son jonesemily maynard johnson/Instagramz
Photo: emily maynard johnson/Instagram

Emily Maynard Johnson celebrated Mother's Day with a sweet selfie of her and her youngest child, 8-month-old son Jones.

The photo shows Jones in a Nike t-shirt, glancing at something in the distance, while his mom, dressed in black, smiles at the camera.

The former reality star, 37, announced the birth of baby Jones in an Instagram post in November.

"SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world," she began her caption.

She continued, "During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God's perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family."

"He was in the NICU for a little over a month and is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn't love him more."

Johnson added, "Thank you to everyone at @levinechildrens for all that you did for our family. Im so happy to finally share the news and can share all the pictures with you guys! He's absolutely the cherry on top! 🍒"

"I am so grateful," the former Bachelorette told PEOPLE last fall about the birth of Jones. "But I'm still on my journey of processing everything. And I have to trust that it will all turn out alright."

Speaking about Jones' Down syndrome diagonsis, Johnson said, "I was in shock. It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be OK."

The mom of six shares Jones, along with siblings Ricki, 17, Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5 and Nola Belle, 2, with husband Tyler Johnson.

The couple has been married since 2014.

Emily Maynard Johnson Wishes Daughter Ricki a Happy 17th Birthday: 'I'm So Proud of You'