Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Photo of Smiling Son Jones After Ostomy Reversal: 'It Went Great'

Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing another update on her little boy.

The former Bachelorette star, 37, shared a sweet photo of son Jones West, 7 months, smiling in a hospital gown with a stuffed animal on his lap. The mom of six explained that Jones, who was born with Down syndrome, "had an ostomy reversal."

"I love him so much," she wrote on the photo, shared to her Instagram Story Thursday. "And for those who have asked, he had an ostomy reversal and it went great."

Emily Maynard's daughter Nola Belle. Emily Maynard/instagram

Later, Maynard Johnson shared a photo of daughter Nola Belle, 2½, happily holding a new Barbie doll, Mattel's first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome.

"I may be new to this community, but it makes my heart so happy to see giant companies like @barbie including Down syndrome in their lineup," she wrote.

"Nola Belle was clearly just thrilled to get a new Barbie," she said with a laughing emoji, adding, "Thank you @barbie for the sweetest gift ever."

Emily Maynard Johnson/Instagram

Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson also share Gatlin, 5, Gibson, 6, Jennings, 7, and Ricki, 17.

In November, Maynard Johnson opened up to PEOPLE about how Jones "just folded into all the other craziness" when she brought him home.

"He's awesome. He's sleeping, he's just the easiest baby," she shared. "He's so chill. He puts up with all my other kids."

"I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids," Maynard Johnson said. "I have no expectations. He's perfect and everything is going to be great."