Emily Maynard Johnson Says 'Target Needs a Daycare' Alongside Snap of Three Sons 3 and Under

Emily Maynard Johnson has her hands full!

The former Bachelorette made a stop at Target recently with her four children — Gatlin Avery, 8 months, Gibson Kyle, 2 next month, Jennings Tyler, 3, and Ricki, 13 — and gave her followers a glimpse into the reality of shopping with three children aged 3 and under.

Posting a photo of her sons sharing the seating space in one of the retail giant’s kid-friendly carts, Maynard Johnson, 32, lamented her lack of onsite childcare options.

“3. Almost 2. 8 months. 13 year old looking at phone cases somewhere. I think Target needs a daycare like Ikea. Who’s willing to sign my petition?” she captioned the snapshot.

Since welcoming baby Gatlin in November, Maynard Johnson has ventured out for many an adventure with her growing brood — even though she has admitted it’s not always the easiest task.

“My first outing as a mom of four,” she captioned a December photo of herself and all four of her kids at what looked like a hardware store.

“If you need me ever again, I’ll be at home forever,” joked Maynard Johnson, who toted Gatlin in a front carrier in the candid snap.

Later that month, the former reality star opened up to PEOPLE about how a large family with husband Tyler Johnson was on her mind from the get-go.

And while Maynard Johnson revealed that she’s “excited for them to grow up together,” having her boys close in age means there’s a lot of rough-and-tumble play in the Johnson home.

“Occasionally I do think they’re going to kill each other,” she admitted. “The baby has taken a couple of play hammers to the head!”