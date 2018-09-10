Emily Maynard Johnson 'Made a Hard Decision' to Move Daughter Ricki, 13, to a New School

Emily Maynard Johnson‘s daughter Ricki is on to new academic adventures.

The 13-year-old posed with her mom and stepdad Tyler Johnson in front of a school building in a Monday photo slideshow shared to Maynard Johnson’s Instagram account, which she captioned, “First Day of School: Round 2.”

“As parents, we have been entrusted with the most important job in the world which is looking out for our children,” continued the former Bachelorette, 32. “If something isn’t working, change it and stand up for what’s right. I pray for this girl more than I pray for myself and we made a hard decision to switch schools.”

“In return, I have been given a peace that can only come from God,” added Maynard Johnson. “Ricki, you are the bravest girl I know and I can’t wait to hear all about your (second) first day of school!”

Tyler Johnson and stepdaughter Ricki Emily Maynard Johnson/Instagram

Emily Maynard Johnson and daughter Ricki Emily Maynard Johnson/Instagram

Ricki’s second first day of school comes two and a half weeks after mom of four Maynard Johnson shared a photo set of her oldest child and only daughter holding up a sign that read, “RICKI’S FIRST DAY OF 7TH GRADE 2018-2019.”

The newly minted teenager sported a huge smile as she posed next to her mom, then with Johnson and two of her three little brothers: Gatlin Avery, 9 months, and Gibson Kyle, 2 on Sunday. (Missing was Jennings Tyler, 3.)

“She’s probably way too old for this ‘first day of school’ board but I don’t really care,” wrote the proud mama. “She’ll always be my baby, even if she’s taller than me. Have a great day, Ki! {Gibson and Gatlin got up early to see her off but Jennings was still sleeping}.”

Maynard Johnson has long been a protective mom. In a December interview with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, the former reality star opened up about how she regretted having Ricki make appearances on The Bachelorette.

“I wish that I would’ve kept [the show] totally separate [from Ricki],” she admitted. “At the time, I thought, ‘This is it,’ and I never would’ve brought her into it had I not thought that.”

“So I wish that I maybe would’ve taken a step back,” added Maynard Johnson of Ricki, whose father is her late fiancé Ricky Hendrick. “Maybe sheltered her from that a little bit more.”