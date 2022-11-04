Emily Maynard Johnson's Daughter Ricki Sent Her 47 Flowers to Represent Baby No. 6's Chromosomes

Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing the sweet way her teenage daughter showed her support after the former Bachelorette welcomed her sixth baby.

Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson welcomed son Jones West on Aug. 31, she revealed exclusively to PEOPLE. Shortly after the delivery, the mom of six learned that Jones was born with Down syndrome as well as a rare congenital colon abnormality that required surgery and a monthlong stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

While in the hospital as Jones was receiving care in the NICU, Maynard Johnson says daughter Ricki, 17, "sent me 47 roses to represent Jones' 47 chromosomes." (People with Down syndrome have an extra copy of the 21st chromosome.)

"She has prayed over him. She's been my best buddy through everything," Maynard Johnson adds of Ricki.

Along with Ricki, Maynard Johnson, 36, also shares Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5 and Nola Belle, 2, with Johnson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rebecca Woodman

When Maynard Johnson first learned of Jones' diagnosis, she says she was "in shock."

"It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it," she adds. "I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be okay."

Absorbing the fact that her son needed to stay in the NICU and wouldn't be home for weeks was "devastating," says Maynard Johnson. "I was just grieving all of it and that the experience was so different from what I had expected. Waking up the next morning hearing all the babies crying down the hallway while I was in the room alone, it hurt so much."

Rebecca Woodman

Now that baby Jones is home, Maynard Jones says he's "just folded into all the other craziness."

"He's awesome. He's sleeping, he's just the easiest baby," she shares. "He's so chill. He puts up with all my other kids."

"I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids," adds Maynard Johnson. "I have no expectations. He's perfect and everything is going to be great."

For more from Emily Maynard Johnson and her new family of eight, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.