Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Thanksgiving by Sharing Cute Videos of Kids

Emily Maynard Johnson is focusing on family bonding for Thanksgiving.

The former Bachelorette, 36, and mother of six shared some sweet videos of her family spending time together on her Instagram Story, even giving a glimpse of baby son Jones West on his first Thanksgiving holiday.

In the first story, Maynard Johnson reposted a video of the kids playing on the bed in pajamas while she and other parents watched nearby. She can be seen cradling her 3-month-old newborn, whom she shares with Tyler Johnson, while chatting with one of the children in a light blue sweater.

Another reposted video shows what appears to be Maynard Johnson and her friends toasting Maynard Johnson's 2-year-old-daughter Nola Belle, who has fruit punch in her cup. "Thanksgiving Mimosas for the girls," the caption on the video reads.

The reality star also posted shots of the various delicious charcuterie boards at their friends and family gathering, including an intricate cheese and fruit board, as well as a colorful vegetable board.

Maynard Johnson is also mom to Ricki, 17, Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5.

She opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about Jones West's unexpected birth saying she had been "shocked" to find out her newborn had been diagnosed with Down syndrome and a rare congenital colon abnormality that kept him in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for at least a month.

"It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be OK," said Maynard Johnson.

But she said Jones West "just folded into all the other craziness" once he got home, and the Bachelor Nation star isn't taking a second with her newborn for granted.

Earlier this month she posted pictures of Nola Belle bonding with baby Jones West. She also shared close-up photos of him last week chilling out in her arms and taking a nap.

When asked about her newborn, Maynard Johnson said, "he's awesome. He's sleeping, he's just the easiest baby."

"I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids," Maynard Johnson added. "I have no expectations. He's perfect and everything is going to be great."