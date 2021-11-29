Emily DiDonato Welcomes First Baby, a Daughter, with Husband Kyle Peterson: 'We Are So In Love'

Emily DiDonato's baby girl is here!

The model, 30, welcomed her first child, a daughter, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, with husband Kyle Peterson, she announced on Instagram over the weekend.

"She's here and she's perfect!!! After just 15 minutes of pushing this cutie entered the world at 9:44 PM on 11/23/21 at 8 pounds 10 oz. ❤️ We are so in love with you already sweet girl!" DiDonato wrote alongside a photo with her newborn in the hospital.

"Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes and kind DM's! Happy thanksgiving!" she added.

The model documented her labor and the birth of her baby girl with numerous slides on her Instagram Stories. In the final story, DiDonato and Peterson look lovingly at their daughter, who DiDonato said is "such a little smooshy delight!"

DiDonato, who wed Peterson in 2018, first announced her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE back in June.

The Covey co-founder, who has previously been open about her struggles with body image acceptance throughout her modeling career, said at the time that her pregnancy has been "really positive" for her.

"I feel a whole new neutrality towards my body and food in a way," she explained. "In terms of my body, I think this is the first time in my life that I've had to be like my body is about to change and a lot of it is not under my control and that's okay. And also reminding myself that stressing about it and getting upset about it isn't going to change what's about to happen in the next nine months."

"My body is going on a journey," she added. "It knows what it needs. I know what I need. And I just need to make sure I'm being the healthiest version of myself as much as I can when I can."