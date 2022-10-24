Emily DiDonato is growing her family!

The model, 31, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Kyle Peterson, she revealed on Instagram Monday while announcing a new product from her skincare line, Covey.

In a joint post from Covey and DiDonato, the soon-to-be mom of two showed off her baby bump as well as an adorable glimpse of her 11-month-old daughter Teddy wearing a "Big Sister" onesie.

"Our Covey Flock is getting a little bigger in two ways 🕊🕊," the clip began as a new Covey body lotion was introduced.

"And secondly meet...A member of our Covey Flock coming in 2023 🕊," the video continued as a sonogram photo appeared on screen and a shot of DiDonato cradling her bare bump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: emily didonato/instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: emily didonato/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: emily didonato/instagram

She captioned the post, "Introducing the NEWEST Covey addition x2!!🕊🕊️🤍."

DiDonato and Peterson welcomed their first baby together, daughter Teddy, last November.

"She's here and she's perfect!!! After just 15 minutes of pushing this cutie entered the world at 9:44 PM on 11/23/21 at 8 pounds 10 oz. ❤️ We are so in love with you already sweet girl!" DiDonato wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with her newborn in the hospital.

"Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes and kind DM's! Happy thanksgiving!" she added.

The model documented her labor and the birth of her baby girl with numerous slides on her Instagram Stories. In the final story, DiDonato and Peterson looked lovingly at their daughter, whom DiDonato said is "such a little smooshy delight!"

DiDonato, who wed Peterson in 2018, first announced her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in June 2021.

The Covey co-founder, who has previously been open about her struggles with body image acceptance throughout her modeling career, said at the time that her pregnancy has been "really positive" for her.

"I feel a whole new neutrality towards my body and food in a way," she explained. "In terms of my body, I think this is the first time in my life that I've had to be like my body is about to change and a lot of it is not under my control and that's okay. And also reminding myself that stressing about it and getting upset about it isn't going to change what's about to happen in the next nine months."