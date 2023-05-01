Emily DiDonato and Husband Kyle Peterson Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Oliver: 'Born as Perfect as Could Be'

Emily DiDonato is a mom of two!

The model, 32, and husband Kyle Peterson welcomed their second baby together, a son named Oliver, on Thursday, April 27, she announced on Instagram Sunday. The couple is already parents to daughter Teddy, whom they welcomed in November 2021.

"Welcome to the world sweet Oliver. ❤️ Born as perfect as could be on 4/27/23 at 9 lbs 4 Oz," she captioned a sweet photo of herself holding Oliver in the hospital while Peterson looks on.

In a joint post from Covey and DiDonato in October, the soon-to-be mom of two showed off her baby bump as well as an adorable glimpse of her then-11-month-old daughter Teddy wearing a "Big Sister" onesie.

"Our Covey Flock is getting a little bigger in two ways 🕊🕊," the clip began as a new Covey body lotion was introduced.

"And secondly meet...A member of our Covey Flock coming in 2023 🕊," the video continued as a sonogram photo appeared on screen and a shot of DiDonato cradling her bare bump.

emily didonato/instagram

DiDonato, who wed Peterson in 2018, first announced her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in June 2021.

The Covey co-founder, who has previously been open about her struggles with body image acceptance throughout her modeling career, said at the time that her pregnancy had been "really positive" for her.

"I feel a whole new neutrality towards my body and food in a way," she explained. "In terms of my body, I think this is the first time in my life that I've had to be like my body is about to change and a lot of it is not under my control and that's okay. And also reminding myself that stressing about it and getting upset about it isn't going to change what's about to happen in the next nine months."