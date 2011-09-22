The Bones star and her husband David Hornsby welcome a son named Henry

And baby makes three!

Bones star Emily Deschanel and her husband, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s David Hornsby, welcomed their first child Wednesday, a baby boy named Henry Hornsby, Deschanel’s rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Deschanel, 34, and Hornsby were married in 2010. The actress maintained a vegan diet throughout her pregnancy.

The new mom’s Bones co-star TJ Thyne took to Twitter to share the happy news. “CONGRATULATIONS EMILY D!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” he Tweeted Wednesday. “Yay yay yay!!! :o)”

But he’s surely not the only one celebrating Henry’s arrival.

In April, shortly after her sister Emily announced her pregnancy, Zooey Deschanel could hardly contain her excitement, Tweeting: “I am super excited to be an aunt!”