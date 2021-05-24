"I don't want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids," Emily Blunt shared

Emily Blunt Says She Wants Her Daughters to Remain 'Oblivious' to Her and John Krasinski's Fame

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski may be one of Hollywood's favorite power couples, but the actress only wants to be known as mom and dad to their two daughters.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the London-born star, 38, said their kids Violet, 4, and Hazel, 7, are "oblivious" to their parents' fame, and she intends to keep things that way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Mary Poppins Return actress said it was only recently that Hazel became aware of her parents' stardom.

"It's a strange thing to navigate, you know," Blunt began. "[She] came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, 'Are you famous?' And I'd never heard her… we've never said that word in our house. We don't talk about it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emily blunt Credit: Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

"Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, 'Um … not really, I don't think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?' She said, 'Yeah,' but then she wouldn't divulge much more, you know, but it's weird. It's weird," she continued.

Blunt explained that she doesn't want her daughters to "feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids."

The mom of two added, "If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I'd be thrilled. They don't even want to see what I do. They don't even like it when I put on make-up. They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy."

RELATED VIDEO: Watch John Krasinski Adorably Cheer for Emily Blunt in Viral Moment at the Golden Globes

As for if Blunt would want her children to follow in their parents' acting footsteps, the actress said, "God no — no! Please God keep them off the stage."

Blunt previously opened up to PEOPLE about how she loves watching her girls develop their own personalities. "It's wonderful when you see them become their own little people," she said. "I think they come out the way [they're meant to]."