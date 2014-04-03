Emily Blunt Stylishly Steps Out 6 Weeks After Baby
The new mom stepped out looking gorgeous (and rested!) Tuesday to hang out with a friend in Los Angeles.
National Photo Group
It’s hard to believe Emily Blunt just welcomed daughter Hazel a little over a month ago.
Using a powder blue pebbled tote for a pop of color, The Five-Year Engagement actress paired a gray Inhabit sweater coat with a white tee, black 3×1 jeans and aviator shades.
Last February, Blunt’s husband John Krasinski happily announced their baby’s arrival.
“Wanted to let the news out directly. Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!” wrote the former Office star on Twitter.
The couple, who were married in 2010, announced the pregnancy in September.
—Shanelle Rein-Olowokere