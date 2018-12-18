A Mary Poppins of Their Own! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Have an Irish Nanny for Their Kids

Emily Blunt is tapping into her newest role when it comes to the care of her kids.

The Mary Poppins Returns star and husband John Krasinski have an Irish nanny for their two daughters Violet, 2, and Hazel, 4½, The Hollywood Reporter reveals in a new interview with the couple.

Blunt, 35, also shared that she made a very special exception in her personal rule about taking on projects to star alongside Krasinski in their thriller A Quiet Place, which he directed and co-wrote.

“I have a minimum of a five-month rule between projects, other than A Quiet Place,” said the mother of two, adding of her husband, “I broke the rule for him and him alone.”

Blunt also recalled being pregnant with Violet while figuring out how she would portray the beloved character, joking, “I was waddling around the house trying to figure out how she moved and spoke.”

“What’s the point of playing Mary Poppins if you’re just going to try and do an impersonation of Julie Andrews?” she said, referencing Andrews’ performance in the original 1964 film.

As a result, Blunt went a more literary route in taking on the more stern attitude of the character first introduced by author P.L. Travers, says The Hollywood Reporter.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The couple’s Irish nanny isn’t the first time they’ve leveraged the help of professional childcare. In June 2017, they starred in a video where they reflected on how “Nanny” Connie Simpson had enhanced their lives as parents.

“Sometimes there’s so much noise coming at mothers from the internet: how to raise a baby, how to sleep train a baby, what you need. How do you navigate that?” said Blunt.

“There are very few people humans get to say changed their lives,” chimed in the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan actor, 39, telling Simpson, “You changed our lives.”

Mary Poppins Returns opens Wednesday in theaters nationwide.