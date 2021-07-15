The actress said while her daughters Violet, 5, and Hazel, 7½, don't usually want to see their mom on the big screen, they're "really into" her upcoming film Jungle Cruise

Emily Blunt Admits Daughters Are 'Usually Disinterested' in Seeing Her Act but 'Love' Jungle Cruise

Emily Blunt is sharing how her two daughters react when it comes to watching their mom on the big screen.

The actress, 38, joined Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan where she discussed her upcoming film Jungle Cruise, out July 30, revealing that it happens to be the first movie of hers that her kids have taken interest in.

Blunt, who shares daughters Violet, 5, and Hazel, 7½, with husband John Krasinski, says they are currently big fans of the Jungle Cruise trailer.

"This interestingly has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times. They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen, but they're really into Jungle Cruise," she explains. "They love the jaguar, they love DJ [costar Dwayne Johnson], they love the dynamic, they love the whole world."

"It's been the first thing they're like, 'Play it again, play it again,' " the star adds. "It makes me so happy."

JUNGLE CRUISE Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise | Credit: Frank Masi/ Disney Enterprises

Blunt has previously shared similar sentiments about how her and Krasinski's girls feel about their parents' fame. Back in May, she told The Sunday Times that their children are "oblivious" to their parents' stardom, and she intends to keep things that way.

The Mary Poppins Return actress said it was only recently that Hazel became aware of her parents' popularity.

"It's a strange thing to navigate, you know," Blunt said. "[She] came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, 'Are you famous?' And I'd never heard her… we've never said that word in our house. We don't talk about it."

Emily blunt and John Krasinski John Krasinski and Emily Blunt | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, 'Um … not really, I don't think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?' She said, 'Yeah,' but then she wouldn't divulge much more, you know, but it's weird. It's weird," she continued.

Blunt explained that she doesn't want her daughters to "feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids."

The mom of two added, "If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I'd be thrilled. They don't even want to see what I do. They don't even like it when I put on makeup. They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy."