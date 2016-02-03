The actress is expecting her second child with husband John Krasinski

Emily Blunt Covers Her Baby Bump on Set of The Girl on the Train After Confirming Pregnancy

Emily Blunt was looking radiant on the set of her new thriller, The Girl on the Train, on Tuesday, where she was spotted for the first time since confirming her pregnancy.

Flashing a quick smile and the slightest hint of a baby bump, the 32-year-old wore a light blue coat as she sat in snowy Central Park in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Blunt is expecting her second child with husband John Krasinski, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE in January. The actors, who tied the knot in July 2010, are already parents to 23-month-old daughter Hazel.

Image zoom



Steve Sands/GC Images

“You don’t know what to expect because it’s just completely, existentially out of anything that you’ve ever experienced before, and it’s quite indescribable,” the actress previously told PEOPLE of motherhood.

Krasinski echoed his wife’s sentiments, telling PEOPLE he experienced his own “existential crisis” following the birth of his daughter.

“I went through some really serious stuff,” he explained. “There is a mirror that is held up to me now. You have someone watching you. You have to lead by example.”

In The Girl on the Train, based on the best selling novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins, Blunt stars as Rachel Watson, an alcoholic, who struggles to come to terms with her divorce from her husband, played in the film by Luke Evans.

The film hits theaters Oct. 7, 2016.