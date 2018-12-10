Once Upon a Time, Emilie de Ravin delivered a little prince!

The Australian actress gave birth to a son named Theodore Kubrick de Ravin-Bilitch at home on Sunday, Dec. 9, she announced on Instagram Monday alongside a sweet photo of her fast-asleep newborn.

The new addition joins de Ravin and fiancé Eric Bilitch‘s daughter Vera Audrey, 2½.

“Welcome to the world beautiful boy!” the new mom captioned her post. “We’re so excited you’re finally out here to play with us! We love you so so much Theo xoxoxo.”

Wrote Bilitch alongside his post of the same photograph, “Mum was amazing, Vera is thrilled to be a big sister, and we’re all very in love with baby Theo!”

De Ravin, 36, announced in June that she and Bilitch were expecting their second child together, sharing a photo of herself holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test. “Coming this fall … Baby boy makes 4!” she captioned her snapshot.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The Lost alum has been pregnant on television and in real life, and opened up in October about the trying and funny moments of those pregnancies on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast — including the fact that her labor with Vera in March 2016 started with less pain than she had anticipated.

“It just switched to the most agonizing pain I’ve ever had in my life … a couple of hours into it,” recalled de Ravin. “Long story short, I was in back labor for probably about eight hours after that. Nothing in the front at all. It just 100 percent felt like my back was going to snap in half.”

Her midwife suggested that she go to the hospital for an epidural. “My backup doctor was the most wonderful man in the world. I want him to adopt me,” she joked. “He let me have a full-on vaginal birth. … He did everything manually and just let me have the birth that I wanted, minus the epidural and minus the hospital.”

De Ravin also shared that when her son arrived, she was going to give home birth a shot again.

“I … really opened my mind to [a home birth],” she said. “I’m really excited about planning to do it at home but again being open to … having a great backup doctor in case.”