Emayatzy Corinealdi Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child with Husband Jermaine: 'I'm in Awe'

"Watching my body grow and change has been a true testament to how awesome God is," Emayatzy Corinealdi tells PEOPLE exclusively of her pregnancy

Motherhood is on the horizon for Emayatzy Corinealdi!

The Middle of Nowhere actress, 40, is expecting her first child with husband Jermaine Oliver, her rep reveals exclusively to PEOPLE.

Sharing a pair of stunning maternity photos (taken by Oliver!), Corinealdi says she has "been enjoying the process of being pregnant," in terms of her physical form.

"Watching my body grow and change has been a true testament to how awesome God is. I'm in awe every single day," the mom-to-be raves.

And the most difficult part of pregnancy for Corinealdi has had nothing to do with the physical aspect of carrying a child.

"The hardest part for me has been scaling back on my DIY projects!" she tells PEOPLE, adding, "I practically live in Home Depot."

"Thus far I've only had one project, which was the baby's changing-table dresser, which I completely refurbished," the Roots actress continues. "Took me longer than usual, but was a lot of fun."

Aside from her starring turn in Ava DuVernay's 2012 film Middle of Nowhere (for which she nabbed an Independent Spirit Award nomination), Corinealdi is recognizable for her recurring role on HBO's Ballers. She is also known for her appearance in CBS' The Red Line, and alongside Don Cheadle in his directorial debut Miles Ahead, a 2016 biopic about Miles Davis.

Corinealdi opened up to Interview in 2016 about choosing to become an actress ("I was really influenced by, oddly enough, Bill Murray," she said in part), and touched on the more difficult parts along the way — like having to eat oatmeal "every day for lunch" because she couldn't "afford anything else."

"All of those moments for sure have helped to shape everything and certainly I use them when I'm creating these different characters. How can you not?" she said. "That's the fun part of being an actor, being a storyteller — being able to use all those experiences and use people's experiences that have crossed your path and influence you to help create a character."

"It may not have been fun when it was happening, but you get to keep it in the toolbox and pull it out when the time is right," the actress continued.