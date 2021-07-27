Elvie Shane is also dad to a teenaged stepson with his wife Mandi

'My Boy' Singer Elvie Shane, Wife Mandi Welcome Baby Girl Zaelyn Journey: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Elvie Shane is officially a girl dad!

The "My Boy" singer and his wife Mandi welcomed their first baby together, daughter Zaelyn Journey Payton, at 2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, in Somerset, Kentucky, they announce exclusively with PEOPLE. The newborn weighed 8 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long.

Shane is also dad to his teenaged stepson with Mandi.

"Our hearts are so full! Celebrating a top 15 single about 'our boy' and the birth of a beautiful, healthy, baby girl all in the same week is more than we could have ever hoped for," the couple says.

"A while back, my mom called me to tell me she had a dream that God told her I was going to have a baby girl — I didn't think much of it until we decided on the name Zaelyn and looked it up. Lo and behold, it means a 'gift of God.' "

elvie shane Credit: Kelsea Ray

Shane and Mandi announced their pregnancy news with PEOPLE in March, revealing that they had a baby girl on the way.

For the sex reveal, Shane did a burn out in his car, with the exhaust revealing the sex of their little one.

"We've spent nine years waiting for the perfect time to have a baby, only to realize there is no such thing as the perfect time," the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "We're feeling beyond blessed and thankful to give 'our boy' a sister and bring this gift from God into the world."

elvie shane Credit: Kelsea Ray

With his breakout single "My Boy," Shane paid tribute to his stepson in an ode to stepdads everywhere. The tune went viral on TikTok as blended families made it their own, creating videos of stepchildren playing the song for their stepparents for the first time. Shane even made a "My Girl" version of the song for stepdaughters, as well.

In a sweet Instagram post back in June 2017, Mandi honored Shane for being a major part of her and her son's life.

elvie shane Credit: Kelsea Ray

"It's tough being a dad, but to come in to a single mom's life and become a dad is even tougher, thank you Elvie for stepping up, taking care of us, accepting us and all that comes with us, and for loving us," she wrote at the time.

"Your one amazing guy that's for sure and we couldn't ask for any better! Keep living your dream so we can live ours, we love you!"