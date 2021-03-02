'My Boy' Singer Elvie Shane and Wife Mandi Expecting a Daughter: 'Blessed and Thankful'

The country singer shared the news with his wife Mandi and his 14-year-old stepson, whom he wrote his song "My Boy" about

Elvie Shane is adding another member to the family!

The country music newcomer, 32, and his wife Mandi are currently expecting a baby girl, they tell PEOPLE exclusively. For the sex reveal, Shane — who is also dad to his 14-year-old stepson — did a burn out in his car, with the exhaust revealing the sex of their baby on the way.

"We've spent nine years waiting for the perfect time to have a baby, only to realize there is no such thing as the perfect time!" the couple tells PEOPLE of the pregnancy news. "We're feeling beyond blessed and thankful to give 'our boy' a sister and bring this gift from God into the world."

With his breakout single "My Boy," Shane paid tribute to his stepson in an ode to stepdads everywhere. The tune went viral on TikTok as blended families made it their own, creating videos of stepchildren playing the song for their stepparents for the first time. Shane even made a "My Girl" version of the song for stepdaughters, as well.

"I wasn't there for his first steps/ But I ain't missed a ball game yet/ And that ain't ever gonna change/ I could never walk away/ Yeah, he's my son and that's my choice/ He ain't my blood but he's my, he's my boy," he sings in the song.

In a sweet Instagram post back in June 2017, Mandi honored Shane for being a major part of her and her son's life.

"It's tough being a dad, but to come in to a single mom's life and become a dad is even tougher, thank you Elvie for stepping up, taking care of us, accepting us and all that comes with us, and for loving us," she wrote at the time. "Your one amazing guy that's for sure and we couldn't ask for any better! Keep living your dream so we can live ours, we love you!"