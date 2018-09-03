A Watford Win! Elton John and His Sons Cheer on His Favorite Soccer Team — See the Cute Photos

How wonderful life is for Sir Elton John when Watford soccer team wins in front of him and his boys.

For the superstar singer — who took sons Elijah Joseph Daniel, 5½, and Zachary Jackson Levon, 7½, with him to watch the game on Sunday — it was a memorable day as they beat a team from across north London: Tottenham Hotspur.

During the match, which Watford won 2-1 after initially going behind, John was seen embracing the boys and raising his fists in celebration, his face filled with joy as the team pulled off the result.

The “Your Song” crooner wrote on Instagram, “Life doesn’t get better than this … A wonderful comeback at yesterday’s match against a top team. I love you @watfordofficial and I’m so proud of you.”

Elton John and son Press Association via AP Images

The singer, 71, owned his favorite team for two periods between 1976 and 2002 and is now honorary life-president of the club, which is close to the London suburb of Pinner where he grew up.

John and husband David Furnish have just returned from a summer break in the south of France where they also hung out with pals David and Victoria Beckham on the Cote D’Azur.

“We love you @eltonjohn @davidfurnish X kisses x,” Victoria, 44, captioned a photo shared on Instagram and Twitter showing her and her husband lounging on a yacht in the South of France alongside John.

John and Furnish, 55, have a couple of well-rounded kiddos on their hands. Aside from sports, Elijah and Zachary are super into films — especially of one type.

“They love animation movies, so I can’t wait to take them to see [this],” John told PEOPLE in March of his family film Sherlock Gnomes, which he composed music for.

He added, “They love the original one [2011’s Gnomeo & Juliet].”