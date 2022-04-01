Elton John's Sons Make Rare Appearance at Oscars Viewing Party with Godmother Lady Gaga

Elton John's boys made a rare appearance for Oscars night.

The legendary artist's husband David Furnish hit the red carpet on Sunday — while attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party — alongside their two sons Elijah, 9, and Zachary, 11.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zachary and Elijah smiled while wearing matching navy blue suits. They were also joined by their godmother Lady Gaga, or "Gagamother" as Furnish noted, holding hands with the singer.

"So excited to be at #EJAFOscars night with the boys, Gagamother, and all of our incredible friends!!" Furnish wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the night. "This is @EJAF's biggest night of the year, and it means the world to us and our partners around the world."

John, who was missing from the event, also shared the snaps, writing, "So sad to be missing out on these family photos from #EJAFOscars tonight with @DavidFurnish, @LadyGaga and the boys but I'm sending my love to everyone for their support of @EJAF. It means the world to us!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Oscars After Parties Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Back in 2013, the musician detailed his solid reason for choosing Lady Gaga as godmother for his two sons.

"She's a great role model," John told Extra at the time. "She's been a great godmother to Zachary. She came to bathe him in Las Vegas. She was already dressed to go to the show, and she was sitting there and she bathed him, and she was like dressed like Audrey Hepburn … and she fed him … We're all bonkers in this business, but we're human beings at the same time."

Zachary and Elijah rarely make appearances on John and Furnish's social media accounts.

Back in August 2021, John posted a photo on a balcony overlooking Nice, France, with Furnish and their sons. The four matched in luxe loungewear, sporting custom Versace robes with their names embroidered in gold on the back.

"Grazie mille @donatella_versace," the "Rocket Man" singer captioned the post, tagging Donatella Versace. "Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamourous. Ti amo ❤️🚀."

Elton John Family Photos Credit: Elton John/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The fashion designer, 66, reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "You all look fabulous!! @eltonjohn @davidfurnish ❤️🖤💚🤍."

John vacations in the French Riviera town, spending time in the 1920s villa that he affectionately calls "the summer house" for his family. Earlier this summer, the five-time Grammy winner posted a photo with Zachary and Elijah while watching the Euro 2020 game, cheering on England's national soccer team on television at home.