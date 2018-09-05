Elton John's Sons Head Back to School in Adorable Photo: They're 'Growing Up So Fast'

Sir Elton John‘s rocket men are heading back to school!

On Wednesday, John, 71, and husband David Furnish, 55, posted the same sweet photo of their sons — Elijah Joseph Daniel, 5, and Zachary Jackson Levon, 7 — in their school uniforms, complete with caps and matching backpacks.

The occasion made the proud parents nostalgic. “Can’t believe how time is passing,” the “Crocodile Rock” singer wrote. “They are growing up so fast in the nicest possible way. I love them more and more each day.”

Furnish added, “And away they go…….”

John previously posted a family photo of the foursome holding hands and wrote, “Summer’s over. Back to school. Back to work…..!”

RELATED: Elton John Sings His Heart Out During a Rap Battle in Hilarious New Snickers Ad

The boys had a full summer before returning to school. On Sunday, John snuck in father-son time when he brought Elijah and Zachary to Watford soccer team’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Elton John (left) and David Furnish Kevin Mazur/Getty

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

As Watford won, John was seen celebrating with his kids and happily raising his fists. He wrote on Instagram of the outing, “Life doesn’t get any better than this… A wonderful comeback at yesterday’s match against a top team. I love you @watfordfcofficial and I’m so proud of you.”

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Longtime Friend Elton John Join Forces in the Fight Against AIDS

Before the big game, the happy family enjoyed some holiday fun, meeting up with Neil Patrick Harris, his husband David Burtka, and 7-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott in Saint-Tropez in July.

“Summer magic,” John said of a sunny shot of all eight travel companions.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham’s Yacht Vacation Crashed by ‘Uncle Elton’ John: ‘We Love You’

In 2016, John opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about the joys of fatherhood.

“If you’d had said to me 10 years ago I’d be sitting on your show married to the man I love and have two beautiful children I would have said, ‘You put acid in my drink.’ But life throws you challenges and life throws you curveballs — great curveballs — and these two children have come along at a time I never thought I’d have children,” John said.

He added, “They are the greatest thing in our lives. There’s no words to describe how much we love these boys. They’re just amazing.”