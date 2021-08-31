Elton John Posts Photo of Sons Zachary and Elijah in Custom Versace Robes

Elton John posed for a family photo with husband David Furnish and sons Zachary and Elijah while in France

Elton John has one fashionable family.

On Instagram Monday, the legendary artist, 74, posted a photo on a balcony overlooking Nice, France with husband David Furnish and their two sons Elijah, 8, and Zachary, 10. The four matched in luxe loungewear, sporting custom Versace robes with their names embroidered in gold on the back.

"Grazie mille @donatella_versace," the "Rocket Man" singer captioned the post, tagging Donatella Versace. "Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamourous. Ti amo ❤️🚀."

The fashion designer, 66, reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "You all look fabulous!! @eltonjohn @davidfurnish ❤️🖤💚🤍."

Elton John Shares Rare Photo of His Twins in Personalized Versace Robes Credit: Elton John/Instagram

John vacations in the French Riviera town, spending time in the 1920s villa that he affectionately calls "the summer house" for his family. Earlier this summer, the five-time Grammy winner posted a photo with Zachary and Elijah while watching the Euro 2020 game, cheering on England's national soccer team on television at home.

"Come on England!!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚀🚀" he captioned the cute candid on the couch, a hand on each son's shoulder.

David Furnish (L) and Elton John with sons Elijah and Zachary Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Using social media to keep fans updated about his personal and professional life, the singer is currently preparing for his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour ahead of his retirement.

"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," he announced on YouTube in June.

He continued, "Whether it's next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows."