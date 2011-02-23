Elton John Holds His Son Zachary

The British musician is seen smiling from ear to ear as he dotes on his 2-month-old son

Elton John has spoken of his unbridled joy at becoming a first-time father at 63. But this picture really tells the story.

In this new photo, the legendary British musician is seen grinning from ear to ear as he holds his son Zachary, who will be two months old on Friday.

