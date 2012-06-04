Elton John Wants Zachary to Have a Sibling

Of Zachary's childhood, he says, "I think it's difficult to be an only child, and to be an only child of someone famous." As a result, "I want him to have a sibling so he has someone to be with."

It may be time for Zachary Furnish-John to get used to the idea of having a sibling.

His fathers, Elton John and David Furnish, are hoping to increase the size of their family because, the rock legend tells The Guardian, he remembers the disadvantages of being an only child.

Of his own youth, John, 65, says, “I spent it in my room, listening to music if my parents were [arguing].” Of Zachary’s childhood, he says, “I think it’s difficult to be an only child, and to be an only child of someone famous.”

As a result, “I want him to have a sibling so he has someone to be with.”



The musician also acknowledges that a brother or sister may help smooth over an uncomfortable situation that may arise from other children, given that his 17-month-old son has two dads.

“I know when he goes to school there’s going to be an awful lot of pressure, and I know he’s going to have people saying, ‘You don’t have a mummy,'” says John, who married longtime partner Furnish in 2005. “It’s going to happen. We talked about it before we had him. I want someone to be at his side and back him up. We shall see.”

In the meantime, John has noticed about his son (born via surrogate mother), “He’s so straight” — kissing the housekeeper’s daughter and playing football.

He does express one bit of concern — that Zachary may be spoiled, not by him and Furnish, but by John’s legion of fans.

“At Christmas we bought him a swing for the garden and a little slide, and this was his Christmas present and his birthday present from us,” said John. “But he had so many presents from other people throughout the world, which is touching, but we actually found it obscene.”

The solution? When nine baby strollers showed up at their door, John and Furnish sent them to charity.