Elton John and David Furnish's Sweetest Family Photos
Elton John and husband David Furnish share two children together, sons Zachary Jackson Levon and Elijah Joseph Daniel. In celebration of the "Rocket Man" singer's 75th birthday, take a look back at his family's sweetest pictures through the years
Elton John and David Furnish's Family Photo With Their Sons
Elton John and husband David Furnish welcomed their first son Zachary Jackson Levon on Christmas Day in 2010.
The couple and their kids posed for a family photo following the birth of their second son Elijah Joseph Daniel on Jan. 11, 2013.
Both Elijah and Zachary were born via the same surrogate. "She is a wonderful, kind and loving woman," John told PEOPLE, adding that she is "part of [their] family."
"All we hope is that Zachary and Elijah are healthy and happy," Furnish added. "They will always be able to rely on us for total love and support, and we hope they grow up to live their own lives and be who they want to be, not who we want them to be."
Elton John and David Furnish With Their Sons at the 23rd Annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
The "Your Song" singer and his family suited up to attend the singer's 23rd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2015.
Sporting matching mini tuxes, Elijah and Zachary were styling alongside their dads as they posed on a white sofa together.
Elton John and David Furnish With Their Sons at Disneyland
John and his family enjoyed a vacation at the Happiest Place on Earth when they visited Disneyland in December 2015.
"And so the adventure begins," John captioned a family photo in front of the amusement park's castle.
The boys and their dads also enjoyed a spin on the teacups before meeting Mickey Mouse and watching the Christmas parade on Main Street.
Elton John and His Sons on Winter Vacation
John and Furnish took their boys on a winter trip to the mountains where they hit the ski slopes as a family. The singer posed in the snow alongside Elijah and Zachary, who were bundled up in jackets and ski gear.
David Furnish and Zachary on the Ski Slopes
The "Saturday Night's Alright" singer and filmmaker were proud parents when Zachary accomplished a major winter milestone during their snowy getaway in December 2015.
"Today was a landmark day in the Furnish-John household. Our son graduated from the kid's ski run to take his very first proper grown-up ski run!!" Furnish captioned his post.
David Furnish With Zachary and Elijah on His Birthday
In celebration of Furnish's birthday, he posted the cutest photo of him with his sons. In the snpa, the boys gathered around the table as they took in Furnish's birthday cake and bright candles.
"Birthdays don't come any sweeter than this! I want to thank all my friends and family for their kind birthday wishes. I am a very lucky man indeed," Furnish wrote.
Elton John With His Family at a Sherlock Gnomes Screening
The cool dad award goes to John for his musical contributions to Paramount Pictures' 2018 feature Sherlock Gnomes. The composer posed beside his husband and sons during a special screening of the film in April 2018.
"They love animation movies, so I can't wait to take them to see [this]," John previously told PEOPLE. "They love the original one [2011's Gnomeo & Juliet]."
Elton John and His Family on Vacation With Neil Patrick Harris
John, Furnish, and their boys joined Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott in Saint-Tropez for a vacation in July 2018.
This wasn't the first joint getaway for the families, as they also enjoyed time in the same spot back in 2011. They all climbed aboard John's yacht when Zachary, Gideon, and Harper were just babies.
Elton John and Zachary at a Watford F.C. Game
As a fan-turned-chairman and honorary-life president of Watford F.C., it's clear that Elton has a love of soccer. Now, he's sharing his passion for the game with his sons.
The family enjoyed an exciting game when Watford made a comeback win against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2018.
"Life doesn't get any better than this... A wonderful comeback at yesterday's match against a top team," the singer captioned his post after the win. "I love you @watfordfcofficial and I'm so proud of you."
Elton John With His Family at the End of Summer
In 2018, John commemorated the end of summer by sharing an adorable family photo of him, Furnish, Zachary, and Elijah holding hands with their backs to the camera.
"Summer's over," the "Tiny Dancer" singer captioned his post. "Back to school. Back to work.....!"
Elton John's Post About His Sons First Day of School
John and Furnish posted the same photo of their sons heading back to school in September 2018, which showed Elijah and Zachary sported matching uniforms, backpacks, and caps as they faced the building.
"Can't believe how time is passing," the "Crocodile Rock" singer captioned the photo. "They are growing up so fast in the nicest possible way. I love them more and more each day."
Furnish added, "And away they go……."
Elton John Watching a Soccer Game With His Sons
John shared a sweet photo with his arms around his kids as they cheered on England's national soccer team during the Euro 2020 game.
"Come on England!!!! 🏴🏴🚀🚀" he captioned the cute candid of them watching from their couch.
Elton John and David Furnish With Their Sons in Matching Robes
It's only natural that John, the fashion icon that he is, hooked his family up with custom designer robes personalized by Donatella Versace, which were embroidered in gold with their names.
"Grazie mille @donatella_versace," the "Rocket Man" singer captioned the post, tagging Versace. "Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamourous. Ti amo ❤️🚀."
The designer commented, ""You all look fabulous!! @eltonjohn @davidfurnish ❤️🖤💚🤍."