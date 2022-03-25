Elton John and David Furnish's Sweetest Family Photos

Elton John and husband David Furnish welcomed their first son Zachary Jackson Levon on Christmas Day in 2010.

The couple and their kids posed for a family photo following the birth of their second son Elijah Joseph Daniel on Jan. 11, 2013.

Both Elijah and Zachary were born via the same surrogate. "She is a wonderful, kind and loving woman," John told PEOPLE, adding that she is "part of [their] family."

"All we hope is that Zachary and Elijah are healthy and happy," Furnish added. "They will always be able to rely on us for total love and support, and we hope they grow up to live their own lives and be who they want to be, not who we want them to be."