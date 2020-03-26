Elton John Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' with a Candle-Lit Cake and Singing from His Sons

Image zoom Elton John/Twitter

Elton John celebrated his 73rd birthday with some very special people by his side.

On Wednesday, the “Rocket Man” singer shared a video on Twitter from his birthday festivities, which featured his sons, Elijah, 7, and Zachary, 9, singing happy birthday to him.

John gleefully watched his sons sing as he sat with a candle-filled cake, which read, “Happy birthday daddy.”

Once Elijah and Zachary finished singing, John blew out all the candles, much to his sons’ amusement.

“Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family,” John captioned the video, adding multiple emojis.

Earlier on his birthday, the Grammy winner received homemade birthday cards and an adorable window decoration from his sons, which he documented on his Instagram Story.

The Instagram post showed off the boys’ abstract paintings on the cards that simply read, “Happy birthday.”

“Homemade cards are the best!!” he captioned one of the photos on his Story.

John and his family are currently self-isolating due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Last week, he joined the #IStayAtHomeFor movement on social media, sharing a photo of himself in his living room writing that he stays at home for his husband and two kids.

“#IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys,” he captioned the post. “Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus.”

The star has also been encouraging people to stay at home through Twitter messages.

Due to the outbreak, John postponed a set of shows from his farewell concert tour that were originally scheduled between March 26 and May 2.

“This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” he said in a statement on March 16.

