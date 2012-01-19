While vacationing in St. Barts with Matt and Luciana Damon, the couple was spotted riding an inflatable slide off the group's yacht - prompting a few Moms & Babies readers to chime in.

Poll: Would You Waterslide While Expecting Like Elsa Pataky?

With their first child due this spring, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are getting in a babymoon before their new addition arrives.

While vacationing in St. Barts with Matt and Luciana Damon, the couple was spotted riding an inflatable slide off the group’s yacht — prompting a few Moms & Babies readers to chime in.

“I am currently pregnant and there is no way I would be sliding down that steep slide into the water with such precious cargo on board,” commenter Mel wrote, expressing concern.

“Your baby is very well cushioned in the amniotic sac,” poster Catca replied. “Nature has provided protection for these types of things — if it didn’t, we’d all have to be bedridden for 9 months!”



Adds commenter kjc: “It looks like a blast — does seem a bit rough for a pregnant lady — but if you’ve had no history of complications I say go for it.”