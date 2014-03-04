We're Loving Elsa Pataky's Boho Mom-to-Be Style

We have a serious style crush on the expectant actress's mom-to-be style, so we picked four of our fave ensembles.

Due with twins soon, Elsa Pataky seems to have settled into a look that works well for her growing bump.

From roomy minidresses and fun sunnies to flat boots of various lengths, we’re loving the actress’s fresh boho take on maternity — especially since her fashion choices perfectly complement her blunt blonde bob. So now that we’ve explained our style crush on the mom-to-be, here are four of our fave ensembles.

On Jan. 14, Pataky wore a purple print tunic with studded combat boots paired with a Prada crossbody bag and blue shades while grocery shopping in Malibu, Calif. And on Feb. 12, we spotted the expectant actress donning a flowing gray sweater jacket with a black dress, statement necklace, shoulder purse and slouchy suede boots.

Image zoom



AKM-GSI(2); Landov; Splash News Online



A stylish Pataky finished the month out strong with a white-and-black embroidered dress, crocheted cream sweater shawl, knee-high boots and aviators on Feb. 16 while browsing a Malibu farmers market, followed with a red patterned dress with matching Ray Ban sunglasses and Ash‘s Loco Wedge Booties ($335) to grab a healthy juice.

