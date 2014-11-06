Wow! Elsa Pataky Shows Off Body 8 Months After Twins

Pataky plays Anne, a blonde bombshell who is getting ready for an evening out.

Elsa Pataky got double the joy when she welcomed twin boys in March. And now she’s getting double the satisfaction after an incredible bounce back.

The Spanish actress stepped out in a revealing red dress for the premiere of her new Women’s Secret short film in Madrid on Wednesday.

But her walk down the red carpet wasn’t the only thing turning heads.

Pataky, 38 — who’s also mom to daughter India with husband Chris Hemsworth — flaunts her fit figure in her new film, in which she plays Anne, a blonde bombshell who is getting ready for an evening out.

In the video, Pataky is painting, but is interrupted when her phone buzzes with a dinner date reminder. After realizing she has nothing to wear, she heads out — in a towel! — to retrieve a package filled with lingerie.

Setting the mood with some music, Pataky has fun twisting and turning as she poses in a series of sexy underthings.

In a sweet nod to Hemsworth’s role in Snow White and the Huntsman, she uses her paintbrush to write, “Am I the fairest of them all?” on the mirror before letting loose and finally discovering an apple in the bottom of the box.

And while Hemsworth doesn’t make an appearance in the video, he helped his wife prepare for her role. In September, Pataky shared a photo of the couple training together. “Count down for shooting @womansecret short movie,” she captioned the shot.

