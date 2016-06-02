The model and actress can't help but share a tender everyday moment between Hemsworth and their children

Elsa Pataky Shares Sweet Photo of Chris Hemsworth Napping with Their Kids: 'Nothing Better Than Sleeping in Papa's Arms!'

Not even Norse gods get to take a day off from daddy duty!

On Thursday, Elsa Pataky posted a photo to Instagram of husband Chris Hemsworth napping in an airplane seat, with his 4-year-old daughter India Rose and one of his 2-year-old twin sons fast asleep.

“Nothing better than sleeping in papa’s arms!” Pataky captioned the snap in both English and her native Spanish.

Elsa Pataky/Instagram

The model and actress, 39, also added various hashtags to the text, including “#naptime,” “#familytraveling,” and “#lovethemsomuch.”

Recently, the proud mom and wife also shared a photo of Hemsworth in the kitchen, showcasing his arm muscles but, more importantly, baking a cake for his daughter’s 4th birthday party.

“Papa working hard on India’s birthday cake!” she wrote of her Ghostbusters actor husband, 32.

Co-parenting is definitely a full-time job, but luckily the star of The Huntsman: Winter’s War is up for it.

“Being a father is certainly a task,” Hemsworth told PEOPLE in 2013. “But the best one that I could ever ask for.”

The Australian actor added, “I enjoy being at home a lot more than I ever have.”