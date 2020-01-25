Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's Daughter, 7, and Twin Sons, 5, Make Vogue Debut with Their Mom

Elsa Pataky is sharing a rare glimpse into how she raises her three children with husband Chris Hemsworth.

The actress stars alongside her kids — daughter India Rose, 7, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 5 — for the February cover of Vogue Australia.

The cover, which was shot in their town of Byron Bay, Australia, marks a rare occurrence for the couple, who are often private about sharing their children on social media.

In the cover story, Pataky opened up about why she and Hemsworth, 36, decided to leave Hollywood for the actor’s native country of Australia.

“My daughter started to get scared of photos, actually,” the mom of three, 43, explained of the effect that the paparazzi had on their family life. “So we realized this is not a way to live, because you just become enclosed in a house. I love nature and I love to be outside, and I wanted my kids to have that freedom, so we decided to leave.”

Image zoom Elsa Pataky for Vogue Australia Benny Horne for VOGUE Australia

Image zoom Elsa Pataky Benny Horne for VOGUE Australia

The Fast and Furious star added that she went through “a big change“ after moving to Australia and giving up acting opportunities in Los Angeles.

“My goal was always, when I have kids, to be in a place that’s not the city. I want them to grow up in nature, because I crave that,” she said. “But that step did take me away from one of my big passions in life: acting, and it was a big change. But I changed my life to be a mum, which I think is just the most amazing thing in the world.“

Pataky added, “I wanted to pick my kids up, I wanted to take them to school, I wanted to be part of the school and be involved in what they do.“

Image zoom Elsa Pataky Benny Horne for VOGUE Australia

Though she left Hollywood, Pataky told the magazine she’s now realized her “dream“ of living close to nature with her children and Hemsworth.

“My dream was always to have a farm and horses. When we were trying to find a property, I had to have a place where I could have horses and my kids could be with them and enjoy that, too,“ she said. “I feel privileged. If life has given you great things, just enjoy it as much as you can, because you never know what’s going to happen next. So at least in those moments of having what I want, I try to make the best of it.”

Image zoom Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Axelle/FilmMagic

Hemsworth has previously spoken out about the importance of putting his family ahead of his acting career.

In June, the Avengers star told Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph that he would take a break from Hollywood for the rest of 2019, after the release of two of his biggest movies yet: the Men in Black reboot and Avengers: Endgame.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth said. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home.“

The actor continued: “If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”