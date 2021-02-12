Little Angel! Supermodel Elsa Hosk Welcomes Daughter Tuulikki Joan: 'Happiest Day of My Life'

"You came into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face," says the new mom

Elsa Hosk has finally welcomed her baby girl!

The 32-year-old supermodel welcomed her first child, daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly, with boyfriend Tom Daly on Thursday, Feb. 11, she announced on Instagram Friday. Hosk shared a selfie with Daly and the newborn girl resting.

"Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you," the new mom writes in the caption.

Hosk explains the origin of her baby's moniker, as well: "Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came Into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli ❤️"

Last week, Hosk posted a pair of maternity photos showing off her bare baby bump while writing, "Little angel can't wait to meet you 🦋"

The former Victoria Secret angel first revealed she was pregnant in late November with a series of stunning black-and-white maternity photos. At the time, she was already "half way" through her pregnancy.

"Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while ... 👼🏻 Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!" she wrote with the pregnancy reveal post.

Just days after her pregnancy reveal, she shared with fans that she was expecting a baby girl while sharing more stylish shots from her maternity photo shoot. In the snaps, she showed off her baby bump in a pair of white Calvin Klein underwear and white pants.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December, Hosk said she couldn't wait to begin "exploring life with a baby." She added, "[It] will be new and scary and exciting. I can't wait!"