Elsa Hosk Defends 'Normal' Naked Photos with Baby Daughter After 'Child Pornography' Comment

"If you think it's porn or a 'thirst trap' shame on you, not shame on me," model Elsa Hosk says

Elsa Hosk is defending her Instagram photos after a commenter claimed the nude images were comparable to "child pornography."

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old model shared a trio of snapshots posing naked with her baby daughter Tuulikki Joan, 7 months, inside a bedroom overlooking the New York City skyline. Hosk, who shares her child with boyfriend Tom Daly, wrote in the caption: "Let me tell you about the city where I fell in love with your dad…❤️."

Later, on her Instagram Story, Hosk shared a comment from an Instagram user who said they reported the post, claiming it was "child pornography" and telling Hosk, "I know youre a new mom but this is like basic knowledge."

Hosk, however, writes that she stands by the "beautiful moment" she shared with her daughter, slamming the accusation by saying "shame on you."

"Wow. Posting a picture where I'm with my baby naked is not child pornography. It's a normal thing. Happens everyday. All over the world. And if I choose to post that, that's my choice," she says. "If some sick person on the internet thinks it's porn that's that persons problem not mine. I refuse to live my life according to or in fear of sick people on the internet."

Elsa Hosk Credit: Elsa Hosk/instagram

She continues, "To me - beeing [sic] naked with my baby is the most beautiful and my most favorite thing. Skin to skin. It creates hormones that help both of us to connect and have a stronger bond. How beautiful is that!? Growing up in Sweden I was naked ALL the time, at beaches, at home, in public...it was so natural to us and we were not taught that our bodies were some thing you had to hide away in fear of what strangers might think."

"I think it created a very healthy relationship to nudity and to my own body," Hosk says. "I never felt weird about beeing naked. If you have a baby, nakedness is part everyday life. This photo was a beautiful moment captured by my boyfriend. If you think it's porn or a 'thirst trap' shame on you, not shame on me."

"I respect anyone's choice what they do with their bodies or what [they] choose to post or not post. don't worry about the safety of my baby, she is right where she belongs," she concludes, "literally in my naked arms."

In March, Hosk responded after some social media users messaged her about sharing breastfeeding photos, calling them "offensive."