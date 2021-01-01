The model and her boyfriend Tom Daly are expecting their first child together

Model Elsa Hosk Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Says She's 'a Few Weeks from Giving Birth'

Whoa, baby! Elsa Hosk is showing off her growing baby bump.

Posting to Instagram on Thursday evening, the 32-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel shared two images of herself as she reflected on the highs and lows of 2020, while also revealing that she is "a few weeks from giving birth."

Sitting down in the set of photographs, Hosk wore a white dress shirt, which she cradled over her breasts and left open to reveal her large baby bump. The Swedish model accessorized the look with a gold necklace and matching hoop earrings.

Hosk, who is currently pregnant with her first child — a girl — with her boyfriend, Tom Daly, began the caption of her post, writing, "This year brought more change than I thought I could handle."

"The world turned upside down and we were uncertain, scared, we suffered loss, we learned about each other more than ever even though we couldn’t see each other....," she continued. "The silver lining in all of it for me was having the time and silence to reflect and find out what was truly in my heart."

Then, detailing that she and Daly "decided to have a baby," Hosk also noted, "I sold my apartment in NYC. Bought the house of my dreams and moved across the country to LA."

"Here I am a few weeks from giving birth and feeling grateful for the pain, stress, change and fear because out of it came something so positive and made me stronger," she added. "Kinda glad 2020 is over though...."

Hosk then concluded her message with a positive message for those reading: "Happy new year to all of you- Here’s to a less crazy 2021 ❤️❤️❤️."

The model also shared some outtakes from her New Year's Eve photo shoot on her Instagram Story.

Hosk revealed that she and Daly were expecting their first child together in September. The model announced the exciting news alongside a series of black-and-white maternity photos.

"Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while ... 👼🏻 Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!" Hosk began the caption on her post.

In the snapshots, Hosk is nude, save for a fuzzy white overcoat draped around part of her body, cradling her breasts with one hand and baby bump with another. Hosk went on to share that she was "halfway" through her pregnancy at the time, tagging Daly.

Among the current and past Victoria's Secret models to offer their congratulations in the comments was Romee Strijd, who wrote, "YAY YAY YAY!! Cant wait for playdates 💕." The Dutch model, 25, gave birth to her daughter Mint in December.