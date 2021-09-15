Elsa Hosk Poses Nude with 7-Month-Old Daughter in Front of N.Y.C. Skyline: 'Where I Fell in Love'

Elsa Hosk is spending some time with her baby girl in the Big Apple.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old model shared several photos of herself in the buff while hanging with her 7-month-old daughter, Tuulikki Joan, inside a bedroom overlooking the New York City skyline.

One picture showed a naked Hosk standing in front of a window with her little one in her arms, while the mother-daughter duo were seen relaxing on a bed in the other shots.

Hosk, who shares Tuulikki with boyfriend Tom Daly, wrote on her Instagram: "Let me tell you about the city where I fell in love with your dad…❤️."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel welcomed Tuulikki with Daly on Feb. 11. At the time, the new mom announced the arrival of her first child by sharing selfie with Daly and the newborn girl resting.

"Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you," Hosk captioned the post, before explaining the special meaning behind her daughter's unique name.

"Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came Into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face," she wrote. "We will love you forever, baby Tuuli❤️."

Elsa Hosk Credit: Elsa Hosk/instagram

Since then, Hosk has been giving fans glimpses of mom life through social media.

In March, the mother-of-one documented her "first day back on set" of a photo shoot by snapping several pictures of herself breastfeeding Tuulikki in a car during a break in her workday.

"Mom on set life," she wrote over one Instagram Story video.

This Mother's Day in May, Hosk shared a sweet tribute to her baby girl alongside pictures of the pair lying on a knitted blanket.