Elsa Hosk Responds to Men Who Call Her Breastfeeding Photos 'Offensive': 'The Most Natural Thing'

The supermodel shared a series of photos breastfeeding daughter Tuulikki Joan, 6 weeks, during a break on her first day back at work

Elsa Hosk is proud to be able to feed her baby girl.

The 32-year-old supermodel welcomed her first baby, daughter Tuulikki Joan, with boyfriend Tom Daly on Feb. 11, and on Tuesday she documented her "first day back on set" of a photoshoot. In an Instagram gallery of snapshots, Hosk shared selfies showcasing herself breastfeeding Tuulikki in a car during a break in her workday.

"Mom on set life," she wrote over one Instagram Story video.

In an additional slide, Hosk responded to some social media users whom she says messaged her about the breastfeeding photos being "offensive."

"Find it interesting the amount of dm:s I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding... like,,, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children ❤️."

Announcing her baby's arrival in February, Hosk shared a selfie with Daly and their newborn, writing, "Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you." She added that "baby Tuuli" came into the world "like super-woman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever."

In a series of essays shared on Instagram the following week, Hosk detailed her home birth story, giving a play-by-play of labor pains and the joy of meeting her newborn. The new mom described the relief she felt after fully delivering her baby and the newborn being placed on her chest, adding that "the room shifted from what felt like a horror movie darkness into a light sun-filled dream."

The supermodel concludes her emotional essay by sharing what she learned from childbirth.