Elsa Hosk Explains Meaning Behind Daughter Tuulikki's 'Cute' Finnish Name and Why She Chose It

For Elsa Hosk, deciding on her new baby girl's unique moniker was a no-brainer.

The 32-year-old supermodel opened up in a Q&A session on her Instagram Story Thursday night, revealing that she and boyfriend Tom Daly chose their now-1-week-old daughter Tuulikki Joan's name for a variety of reasons, including its meaning and family ties.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It wasn't hard to choose her name because I always knew I wanted a Finnish name," says Hosk. "I think Finnish names are so cute. And Tuulikki is my mom's middle name and my mom's side of the family is from Finland, and they all have Finnish names and they're all so cute."

She adds, "And when I told Tom about this name, he loved it too, which was a sign because it's kind of a very unique name. So for him to love it, I thought, 'We have to name her Tuulikki.' "

Addressing the meaning behind the name, Hosk explains, " 'Tuuli' means 'wind' and 'Tuulikki' means 'little wind,' and [it's] also the name of a forest goddess." She says they call her Tuuli for short.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Elsa Hosk's Instagram Story | Credit: Elsa Hosk/Instagram

Image zoom Elsa Hosk's Instagram Story | Credit: Elsa Hosk/Instagram

Image zoom Elsa Hosk and daughter Tuulikki | Credit: Elsa Hosk/Instagram

Hosk announced her baby girl's arrival on Instagram Feb. 12, sharing a selfie with Daly and their newborn resting. "Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you," the new mom wrote in her caption, in part.

Days later, Hosk opened up in a series of essays shared on Instagram about her home birth, recalling a play-by-play of labor pains and the joy of meeting baby Tuuli.

"Sometimes I look at her and I cry when I think about what we went through together," she said. "I feel such gratitude for the women around me, I look at the mothers around me with such deep respect and admiration and I feel such gratitude for the beautiful profession of the midwifes and doulas and I realize birth can be easy or hard, beautiful or dark, but every woman's story is so sacred and so important. I love you."

RELATED VIDEO: DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals Newborn Son's Name and Shares Sweet Meaning Behind His Moniker

Also on her Instagram Story session Thursday, Hosk also discusses her postpartum physique, saying she feels "very grateful" after experiencing pregnancy and childbirth, "for what our bodies can do, as women."

"It's truly magical and amazing and we're so incredible, and I'm just trying to give myself time to heal and not put a lot of pressure on to try and be a size 0 or anything like that," she adds.

"More than anything," Hosk continues, "I look at my body with gratitude and a new perspective of just feeling beautiful in all these new curves."