Elon Musk's Son X Has His Own Badge During Visit to Twitter's Offices in San Francisco: Photos

Elon Musk has a little sidekick during his days working at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

On Thursday, the Tesla CEO, 51, tweeted photos of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12 visiting him at one of his many professional endeavors.

"X in beautiful San Francisco," he captioned the first photo, showing the toddler smiling in front of a heart-shaped art piece showing iconic symbols of the city.

In a separate tweet, Musk zoomed in on a badge clipped to the little boy's jeans. "And with his Twitter badge," he captioned the shot, showing X has his own badge for the office.

Along with X, Musk shares daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y, with his ex, singer Grimes. In a wide-ranging cover story for Vanity Fair earlier this year, the 34-year-old opened up about Musk's relationship with their son.

"Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," she said of her son being in the public eye. "I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that."

Musk also secretly welcomed twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company.

He also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, along with triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada, who died at 10 weeks.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage, Grimes/Twitter

Speaking with Financial Times in October, the Tesla CEO opened up about being a dad of 10, and whether he has plans to welcome more kids in the future.

Asked if there are any other kids that Musk has fathered, the SpaceX founder told the outlet, "I'm pretty sure there are no other babies looming."

Still, Musk, who referred to himself as an "autumn chicken" at 51 years old, shared that he may welcome more kids down the line, so long as he can be a good father to them.