Elon Musk's Son X, 2½, Makes Rare Appearance, Playing with Dad at Miami Conference — See Photos!

Elon Musk was in working dad mode during an appearance Tuesday.

The Tesla exec, 51, had son X Æ A-12, who turns 3 next month, in tow as he spoke during the MMA Global Possible Conference in Miami, Florida.

The toddler wore a gray shirt, black pants and black sneakers at the event, where he was seen perched on his dad's lap enjoying a snack. Musk played with his little one as the audience soaked up the moment.

Musk shares X and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, with his ex, singer Grimes, 31.

Musk also secretly welcomed twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company.

He also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, along with triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada, who died at 10 weeks.

Grimes (born Claire Boucher) recently shared new side-by-side photos of her and her toddler daughter on Twitter last month, with both mom and daughter dressed in red onesies in the photo. The singer sported green tips at the end of her yellow-blonde hair and the toddler donning a similar look in her little tufts of hair.

"Normally we [don't] post her for her privacy, but she's fairly unrecognizable here since she's channeling Goku or smthn," she tweeted as a follow-up to the photo set.

In another tweet, she commented on her toddler's name, writing, "She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?'" calling the name "curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."

Grimes also acknowledged that the change isn't official because the "government won't recognize that."