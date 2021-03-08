Elon Musk Shares Rare Family Photo of Grimes and Their Son in His New Texas City Called 'Starbase'

Elon Musk and Grimes are spending time with their son in Texas.

On Monday, the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, 49, shared a rare family photo on Twitter from "Starbase," a town along the Gulf Coast of Texas where he wants to create a new city.

In the photo, their son X Æ A-Xii, who turns 1 in May, can be seen putting his hands in some flowers as his parents watch. Since their child's birth, Musk has shared photos of X Æ A-XII with his fans and followers, most recently in February.

The location of the family photo is a reference to Musk's announcement last week on Twitter. "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," he tweeted on March 2. "From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars," Musk wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Musk is looking to rename and incorporate Boca Chica Village, where his company SpaceX is developing and launching prototypes of its Starship spacecraft, into a new city in South Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said in a statement, obtained by multiple outlets. "Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law."

Last December, Musk confirmed he relocated to Texas.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Grimes, who recently signed to Columbia Records, has been documenting her son's growth for her social media following.

In February, the mom of one, whose real name is Claire Boucher, shared a photo of herself and 9-month-old X Æ A-Xii after she gave her son a haircut "inspired" by one of her favorite TV shows, The Last Kingdom, which is a historical drama about the Great Heathen Army's arrival in Britain during 866 A.D.

Grimes and Musk, who made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala in 2018, welcomed their first child on May 4, 2020.