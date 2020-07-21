The Telsa founder and his girlfriend, Grimes, previously welcomed their son back in May

Elon Musk Shares New Photo of Son X AE A-Xii on Twitter: 'The Baby Cannot Use a Spoon Yet'

Elon Musk is enjoying some quality time with his baby boy.

On Tuesday, the Telsa founder, 49, shared a sweet shot on Twitter of himself holding his son, X AE A-Xii, whom he shares with girlfriend Grimes.

Looking lovingly into the baby's eyes, Musk captioned the snapshot in German, "Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen," which translates in English to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

The tech mogul's photograph comes a day after Forbes announced that his net worth has surpassed $74 billion, now making him the fifth-richest person in the world.

The SpaceX CEO and the singer, 32, initially named their baby boy X Æ A-12, but a birth certificate obtained by The Blast showed that the duo had changed the unconventional moniker to X AE A-Xii.

In the document, the child's first name is listed as X, while his original middle name — which featured the "Æ" symbol and the number "12" — has been altered to AE A-Xii.

Family law attorney David Glass told PEOPLE back in May that California only accepts the use of the 26 characters in the English language for baby names as the state "has been struggling with using symbols."

"Thus, you can't have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis," he said. "Although an apostrophe, for a name like 'O'Connor,' is acceptable."

While X AE A-Xii's name is certainly still an unconventional one, Grimes recently told Bloomberg that she refers to her baby boy as "Little X" for short.

The new mom previously gave fans some insight into what their son’s unique name meant, explaining on Twitter that X represents “the unknown variable” and "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).”

She went on to share that part of the name is a nod to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has “no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” The "A" in the name also represents "Archangel" — which she said is her "favorite song" — while the number "12" stood for the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.