Elon Musk Shares First Photos of New Son with Grimes

Elon Musk is one proud dad!

The tech entrepreneur and billionaire, 48, shared the first photos of his newborn son on Tuesday, hours after girlfriend and singer Grimes gave birth to the baby boy, whom they've named X Æ A-12 Musk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Musk posted photos on both Twitter and Instagram, in response to fans asking for a peek at the newest addition to his family.

In one shot, the sweet baby boy slept while he was swaddled in a receiving blanket, with Musk adding a humorous photo filter that placed face tattoos around the newborn's eyes.

For his second post, the proud father shared a photo of himself holding his son close while in the hospital.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Elon Musk and Grimes's son Elon Musk Twitter

RELATED; Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Their First Child Together — Billionaire Reveals Baby's Very Unusual Name

This is the first child for Grimes (née Claire Boucher), while Musk has five sons from a previous marriage (His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002).

Grimes, 32, confirmed she was expecting back in January, sharing her happy news on Instagram weeks after sparking pregnancy speculations with a baby bump photo. Months later, in March, she told Rolling Stone that Musk was the father.

Musk shared the exciting news on Twitter when a fan asked for an update on the baby after the Tesla CEO had previously shared that Grimes was due on Monday.

"Mom & baby all good," he wrote on Twitter four hours following a tweet that read: "A few hours away!"

Musk later revealed on Twitter that the couple is proud parents of a baby boy.

RELATED: Grimes Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Calls Herself a 'Chubby Fairy'

Image zoom Elon Musk and Grimes Neilson Barnard/Getty

RELATED: Grimes Confirms Elon Musk Is Baby’s Father, Explains Why Pregnancy Was a “Profound Commitment”

Musk and Grimes were first romantically linked in May 2018.

The two have stayed mostly private about their two-year relationship, though Grimes opened up to Rolling Stone about their bond, saying that she did not grasp the extent to which their romance would come to define her image, especially with fans who did not know her music.

"No one believes me about this, but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all," she said at the time. "Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think it would be a thing. The s--- that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work."

"He’s just very good at talking me out of my bulls---," the artist explained."I’ve learned a lot about controlling my state of mind."

Grimes went on to tell the magazine that the pair made the decision to start a family together. "I do actually just really love my boyfriend," she said of Musk. "So I was like, 'You know, sure.' "

Still, there were a lot of complicated emotions in making the decision — something Grimes wrote about in her song, "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth."

"It’s about getting pregnant," she said. "The sort of tragedy of agreeing to it, even though it’s this great thing. For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it. It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of ... like, y’know, unprotected sex. I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated, And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment."